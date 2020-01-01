‘Man Utd will pip Chelsea to fourth place’ – Bosnich expecting Red Devils to book Champions League return

The ex-Red Devils and Blues goalkeeper admits a Premier League battle is tough to call, but feels those at Old Trafford will prevail in the long run

will pip to fourth spot in the Premier League, says Mark Bosnich, with fifth place not expected to be enough to secure qualification.

A two-year ban for from elite European competition has opened a door for those currently sat below them in the English top-flight table.

The Blues are, however, preparing to contest the sanctions imposed on them by UEFA and Bosnich expects that appeal to be successful, meaning that the likes of United and Chelsea will continue to battle it out for one qualification ticket behind City, Leicester and .

Frank Lampard’s side hold the upper hand at present, but the chasing pack has bunched up behind them and the Red Devils are threatening to click into gear heading down the final straight.

They swept aside Watford on Sunday, a day after Chelsea edged past , with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team very much back in the hunt for a Champions League return.

Bosnich, who represented United and Chelsea in his playing days, told Sky Sports of a thrilling fight to the finish: “Forget about all the Man City stuff because I think that will be reversed.

“I’m just going say that it will be a toss-up for fourth place between Chelsea and Manchester United. I think Manchester United will pip it in the end.

“It really is congested. Chelsea are obviously in fourth place on 44 points, but all the way down to eighth are only four points behind.

“Obviously things will come into it like suspensions and injuries, as they always do. I’ve just got a feeling that Manchester United might squeeze into that fourth place just above Chelsea.

“At this moment in time I think it would be silly for anyone to put any serious money on it because it is so congested and the way that teams are playing, and teams like that, you never quite know.

“Obviously Chelsea and Manchester United are both involved in European competitions, as are Tottenham as well, but that could change in a couple of weeks' time.

“Chelsea have got a massive game this week against . Manchester United are still in the as well.

“That’s my feeling at the moment, but that could change weekly!”

United have a crucial run of games approaching across multiple competitions, with the second leg of a Europa League last-32 encounter with set to be followed by an fifth-round clash with Derby and Premier League outings against , Manchester City, Tottenham and Sheffield United.