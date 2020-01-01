'Man Utd are now seeing the best of Pogba' - Frenchman can take Red Devils to the title, says Neville

The former Old Trafford favourite described the midfielder as a "world-class player" after seeing him star in a crucial win over Wolves

are now seeing the best of Paul Pogba, according to Gary Neville, who says the Frenchman can take the Red Devils to the title.

Pogba has been in and out of the headlines at Old Trafford once again this season, with his commitment to the club's cause called into question amid persistent transfer rumours.

The World Cup winner fueled speculation over his future in October by admitting it would be a "dream" for him to play for Real Madrid one day, but United took up the option to extend his contract by an extra year later that month.

The 27-year-old was laid low with coronavirus at the start of the campaign, and has had to gradually work his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI amid increased competition for places in the middle of the park following the summer arrival of Donny van de Beek from .

Pogba had just started to get his rhythm back before Mino Raiola dropped an unwelcome bombshell ahead of the Champions League group stage decider against on December 8.

The agent claimed his client's career in Manchester was "over" and that he needed a new challenge, having been unable to express himself at Old Trafford for quite some time.

However, Pogba proved to be the only shining light during United's 3-2 defeat to Leipzig as he sparked a late comeback after coming off the bench, and has since rediscovered his best form.

The international's latest 90 minutes of action came during a 1-0 home win over on Tuesday night, which ensured that Solskjaer's side are sitting in second place in the Premier League heading into the new year.

Before that clash, Neville talked up the extra quality a fully fit and firing Pogba brings to United's line up, while expressing his belief that the playmaker could play a key role in helping them win back the Premier League trophy come May.

"When they played Leipzig his agent came out and said he wanted to leave, but since then I have seen the best of Paul Pogba,' the treble winner told Amazon Prime Video.

"I have got to say I prefer watching Manchester United when he is playing because he gives them something that might take them on the way to the title. He is a world-class player."

Neville also reserved special praise for Bruno Fernandes, who has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the top-flight since making his debut for United in February.

The former United defender said of a man who notched his seventh assist of the season against Wolves: "It's the impact he's had on the club. Forget the goals and assists, it's the winning mentality, every time he goes on the field he wants to win, he drives the team forward.

"He is absolutely outstanding. He pops up everywhere on the field."

Pogba and Fernandes will both be in line to feature again when the Manchester outfit play host to high-flying on New Year's Day.