Man Utd are dependent on Pogba and Fernandes and have lost their 'defensive balance', says Saha

A former Ole Trafford favourite thinks the Red Devils have become too reliant on a talismanic duo in recent months

Former star Louis Saha believes the Red Devils rely too much on Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes while also losing their "defensive balance".

United have endured an inconsistent start to the 2020-21 campaign, picking up just four points from a possible 12 in the Premier League while shipping a total of 12 goals.

The Reds nevertheless made it through to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, and encouraging signs of progress were displayed during a 4-1 win over Newcastle in the top flight on Saturday.

Fernandes scored his 15th goal for the club since his €55 million (£50m/$65m) move from CP against the Magpies, and also set up Marcus Rashford with a delightful through ball to cap another outstanding performance.

The Portuguese playmaker was the driving force behind United's run to a third-place Premier League finish last term, not only proving himself in one of the most demanding competitions in Europe, but also taking on leadership responsibilities in the middle of the park.

He struck up an effective partnership with Pogba post-lockdown which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side re-emerge as a major force, with both men now set to step onto the stage in midweek.

Pogba hasn't quite been able to live up to same high standards at the start of the new season, but the Manchester outfit triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract last week, underling their continued faith in his abilities.

United will open their Group H campaign with a trip to , where they will be hoping for a repeat of their famous 3-1 win at Parc des Princes in the 2018-19 knockout stages.

Saha is certain that his old club will have enough firepower to cause the French champions plenty of problems, but is concerned by how fragile they have become at the back, and their over-reliance on a prized midfield pairing.

“Manchester United have lost a bit the defensive balance that they had last season. There is also a dependence on Pogba and Fernandes, the best players in the squad," the former Red Devils striker told Ouest France.

"The numerous individual defensive errors since the beginning of the season have hurt them. But going forward, they are no joke.

"The youngsters Martial, Rashford and Greenwood (who is injured) are capable of the highest level and to put PSG’s defence in danger, which is also under reconstruction since the departure of Thiago Silva.

"There are things that you get punished for the Champions’ League. PSG have been warned.”