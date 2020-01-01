Man Utd-linked Allegri learning English as former Juventus boss plots coaching return for 2020-21

The ex-Bianconeri boss is taking in a year-long break from coaching but, amid talk of a move to the Premier League, admits he is eager to work again

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a possible move to and the former boss is learning English as he prepares to return to management in 2020-21.

The 52-year-old is in the process of taking in a year-long break from coaching, having walked away from the reigning champions in the summer of 2019.

He is, however, counting down the days until he can step back into a dugout, with the highly-rated tactician preparing to open himself up to offers.

Allegri told AFP on his future plans: “In September I need to come back. If I don't I'll get too used to being on holiday and I'll never work again!

“I still have three more months of holiday and that's good for me.”

He added when quizzed on specific roles, with it suggested that he has been approached by to replace Thomas Tuchel: “I won't speak about my future, because there isn't anything to talk about for now, and also because it would be disrespectful to the other coaches to do so.”

Allegri does, however, admit to learning English for “personal reasons”.

Given that he has been mooted as a possible target for United, amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggles to establish consistency at Old Trafford, he may soon get the chance to put those linguistic skills to good use.

The ex- coach is looking forward to pulling the strings once more, having already worked with some of the finest talent in the business.

“Football is a question of mentality,” he said of his philosophy.

“You need to be strong mentally and make sacrifices. [Cristiano] Ronaldo is an example of that.

“There are good players with lots of talent who stay at the same level because they don't have the mental strength.”

Said qualities are also considered to be important for managers, with Jurgen Klopp picked out by Allegri as the cream of the current crop.

He said of a man who has guided his side to glory and the top of the Premier League table: “Right now, Klopp, since he left for , has made gigantic leaps forward.

“The great managers understand what kind of team they have in front of them, what kind of players they have, and to make them play as well as they can.”