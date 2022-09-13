Man City vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund on TV & stream online

Manchester City will take on Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in their second game of the 2022-23 Champions League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's team is one of the only two Premier League teams to not lose a league game so far and they will hope to carry on with their excellent form since the start of the season.

Erling Haaland continued his excellent goal-scoring form with a brace in City's first game of the group stage. Guardiola's team registered a dominant 4-0 win against Sevilla and look to be in good shape to beat Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund beat Copenhagen 3-0 in their group stage opener but followed that up with a 0-3 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig. Edin Terzic will be hoping his team can pose a serious challenge against an in-form Manchester City.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

Game: Man City vs Dortmund Date: September 14/15, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Dortmund on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will show the game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the UK, with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund can be streamed in the United States on Paramount+.

Fans in India can catch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund on the Sony Sports Network.

Borussia Dortmund squad & team news

Thorgan Hazard was forced off the field in Dortmund's win against Copenhagen but the Belgian attacker has made it to the travelling squad.

The German club's injury list is long and it includes Gregor Kobel, Sebastien Haller, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Mateu Morey. Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi are also doubtful for the fixture.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier Midfielders Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be happy to welcome Aymeric Laporte back into full training after the defender missed all of City's games so far this season. However, the mid-week Champions League fixture will come too soon for the defender.

City will have John Stones back in contention for selection but Kyle Walker remains sidelined due to injury.