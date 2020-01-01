Man City star De Bruyne believes financial concerns will force Premier League to finish season

The English top flight has put tentative plans in place to resume play on June 8 in what it is calling 'Project Restart'

star Kevin De Bruyne believes the Premier League will find a way to finish its 2019-20 season, citing the financial damage that ending the campaign would cause.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus crisis, with no firm restart date yet agreed upon.

The league has put tentative plans in place to resume play on June 8, almost certainly at neutral venues with no fans, with the United Kingdom government involved in what has been called 'Project Restart'.

After a meeting of its clubs on Friday the Premier League reiterated its desire to finish the 2019-20 season, but said no decision had been made yet.

De Bruyne, though, thinks that the league will find a way to return to the pitch, saying too much money is at stake for play to not resume.

"My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks," De Bruyne told HLN. “The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something.

"Everything will be finished without fans I think. That is not really interesting for anyone, but this season will be finished. The financial aspect is far too important in the Premier League. If the season is not finished, it will cause serious problems."

Gary Neville agreed with De Bruyne this week but slammed the Premier League in the process, saying it was prioritising financial concerns ahead of player safety.

"How many people have to die playing football in the Premier League before it becomes unpalatable? One? One player? One member of staff goes into intensive care? What risk do we have to take? The discussion is purely economic," Neville said on Sky Sports' The Football Show.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, De Bruyne was in the middle of another stellar campaign, scoring nine goals and adding 20 assists in all competitions.

If football returns the Belgian has admitted it will be difficult to come back after such a long break, saying it will be more like a new season rather than a continuation of the same campaign.

"You are in a rhythm and you have to stop suddenly," De Bruyne said. "When the league resumes, I don't really see this as an extension of the season. This feels more like the start of a new season.

"I have never stood still for so long in my career, but I'm not going to make a problem of it. Greater powers are at work. Whatever is said and decided, I agree."