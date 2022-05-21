Man City's De Bruyne beats Salah to win Premier League Player of the Season

Kevin De Bruyne has beaten Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to be named the Premier League Player of the Season for the second time in his career after a superb 2021-22 campaign.

The Manchester City playmaker saw off the Liverpool attacker - who won the corresponding prize from the Football Writers' Association earlier this month - to join a rare group of players to win the honour twice.

The Belgium international was previously handed the gong in 2019-20 and admitted that it was an honour to claim it once more.

What has De Bruyne said about winning the award?

"To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of," the midfielder told the club's official website.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.

"I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season. Thank you to all of the staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible."

Who has De Bruyne beat to win the award?

In addition to Salah, the Belgian saw off competition from team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse to win the prize.

Curiously, while De Bruyne becomes the first player since Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic to win the award for a second time, it also marks the second time he has failed to nab the corresponding FWA prize, having been beaten to it in 2019-20 by Liverpool's Jordan Henderson.

Only last year, when Ruben Dias claimed both awards, have the winners matched up in the past four seasons, with the previous six occasions spawning a double winner on each occasion.

