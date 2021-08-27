Manchester City rule out move for Ronaldo after talks with Juventus forward collapse
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be joining Manchester City although the Portuguese forward is set to leave Juventus, Goal can confirm.
City had talks over the possibility of signing the striker but sources say they have decided against it.
Manchester United are believed to be now considering a move for their former player.
More to follow...