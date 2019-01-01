Man City perplexed as VAR makes first major call of Premier League season to disallow Jesus goal

saw their third goal against West Ham ruled out by VAR in a controversial call after Gabriel Jesus had found the net.

Raheem Sterling was adjudged to be offside in what was an extremely tight call as he raced onto David Silva's through pass before squaring for Brazilian Jesus to tap home.

But the VAR advised referee Mike Dean that the goal should be disallowed, with City's celebrations short-lived as the scoreline remained at 2-0 to the visitors at the London Stadium

