Man City boss Pep Guardiola's next job could be in MLS with NYCFC, suggests American insider Taylor Twellman

Manchester City's Champions League-winning manager Pep Guardiola could be on his way to MLS in the future, according to ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman.

Guardiola to see out City contract

But Twellman envisions NYCFC move afterward

New stadium opens in 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard masterminded City's first ever European crown against Inter on Saturday, completing a historic treble and cementing his name in managerial folklore. But having won all there is on offer at the Manchester club, American insider Twellman seems to think that a new challenge could be beckoning from across the pond, with connected organisation New York City FC singled out as a potential destination.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former U.S. men's national team forward wrote on Twitter: "Would it surprise anyone when NYCFC open their new stadium…..Pep is their manager?! Not me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite tasting Champions League glory for the first time since 2011, it has been reported that Guardiola has no intentions to leave City on such a high, as the Spaniard will reportedly see out the remaining two years on his current deal. NYCFC's stadium, meanwhile, is scheduled to be open ahead of the 2027 MLS season, meaning Guardiola could have time to start a new challenge before that switch.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

NYCFC

WHAT NEXT? Any move to MLS for Guardiola would be at least partially be attributed to Inter Miami's acquisition of Lionel Messi. The Argentine sealed a move to the Eastern Conference strugglers last week, in a transfer that many to consider to be a seminal moment for American soccer.