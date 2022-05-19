Man City release new 2022-23 home kit inspired by Colin Bell & legends of the 1960s

Manchester City have released their new home kit for the 2022-23 campaign, with the Blues taking inspiration from “club icon Colin Bell” and “the entertaining teams of the late 1960s”.

Pep Guardiola’s troops will be hoping to have another Premier League title under their belt when donning the latest design from suppliers PUMA next season, with a final day decider in store this term.

The City side from some 60 years ago were crowned champions in 1968 - while also going on to land the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup over the course of three memorable years - with those at the Etihad Stadium claiming that “no team could match the style and swagger” of an outfit that included many legendary players and was managed by the great Joe Mercer.

What does Man City’s new home kit for 2022-23 look like?

The Blues have said of giving a nod to Bell in their latest home kit: “One of City’s greatest ever players, Bell was inspirational for the club. In 1967 he led the team to their first league title in 31 years.

“Inspired by kits worn in Bell’s era, the new home kit pays tribute to him as one of Manchester City’s biggest icons. Here, there, everywhere, Bell was a fan favourite for his incredible athleticism and limitless stamina. He was the heart of the side.”

What makes the Man City home kit for 2022-23 different?

The new offering from City sees the club crest placed “at the centre of the light blue jersey with signature maroon trims on the sleeve cuffs. The crown logo placed inside the neckline pays tribute to ‘Colin the King’.”

Marco Mueller, senior head of product line management teamsport apparel, has said of the design for 2022-23: “The new Manchester home kit is a fitting tribute to classic City home kits styles of the past. We wanted to create a modern spin on the jerseys worn between 1967 to 1971.

“The maroon trim was an important detail because this was an iconic colour seen on many of the previous City Home kits. The jersey is a great homage to the entertaining teams of old and the exciting free-flowing football of the current City team.”

PUMA

Colin Bell’s son, Jon, has added: “As a family, we’re incredibly touched that the club and PUMA have chosen to remember the teams of the late 1960’s and my dad with next season’s home kit – it’s a beautiful gesture. It really captures the history and togetherness of Manchester City as a club, and I hope the fans like it and can remember those great moments.”

The replica version of City’s new home kit is made with “100% recycled polyester with dryCELL sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the 90 minutes and beyond – no matter the time, pitch or place.”

It will be available to purchase from May 19 at PUMA stores, PUMA.com, the City store at the Etihad Stadium Store and City’s online club shop.

How much does the Man City 2022-23 home kit cost?

The new Manchester City home shirt for 2022-23 will cost £70 ($86) for adults – men and women designs - £75 ($93) in long sleeve and £55 ($68) for kids.

Adult shorts are priced at £35 ($43), £25 ($31) for kids, while full size socks are £16 ($20) and £12 ($15) in junior sizes.

There is also a mini kit available for £50 ($62).

