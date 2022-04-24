If Manchester City-linked striker Erling Haaland ends up moving to the Premier League this summer it "wouldn't come as a complete surprise" to Borussia Dortmund, club sporting director Michael Zorc has admitted.

Haaland has been tipped to leave BVB and join City in the summer transfer window, with it reported that he has a record-breaking contract waiting from him at Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old is still tied to a deal at Westfalenstadion until 2024, but Zorc concedes there is a possibility that the striker could leave the club at the end of the season.

What has Zorc said about Haaland?

Haaland made his 21st Bundesliga appearance of the 2021-22 campaign on Saturday as Dortmund suffered a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

Bayern secured a 10th successive league title as a result, and Zorc fielded questions on Haaland's future after the final whistle.

Pressed on whether the Norway international will head to the Premier League when the transfer window opens, the BVB chief told Sky Germany: "That wouldn't come as a complete surprise to us."

Is Haaland bound for City?

Haaland has also been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but it has been reported that City are set to win the race for his signature by meeting his €75 million (£63m/$81m) release clause.

Dortmund's player licence director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that the club are now waiting for Haaland to confirm his next move, as he said earlier this month: "We have an exit clause that is known and there is a deadline.

"We want a decision as soon as possible."

City manager Pep Guardiola has so far refused to be drawn on the speculation, though, as he remains fully focused on ensuring that his team finish the season as strongly as possible.

"I have other things in my head rather than what is going to happen next season," he said when quizzed on Haaland last week.

