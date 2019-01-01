Man City legend would be 'amazed' if Kompany isn't offered new contract

Having proved his worth during the final weeks of another successful Premier League title bid, Shaun Goater is expecting the Belgian to be kept on

Vincent Kompany is capable of playing on for “another year or two”, says Shaun Goater, with a legend saying he would be “amazed” if the Belgian does not land a new contract.

As things stand, the long-serving skipper at the Etihad Stadium is heading towards free agency.

No extension has been agreed to an expiring deal, with focus having been locked on the pursuit of major silverware.

Kompany has been able to get his hands on a fourth Premier League title, while a domestic treble could be completed in Saturday’s final against .

Talks are planned for after that contest, with a 33-year-old defender waiting to discover where he stands.

Goater believes fresh terms will be thrashed out, with a talismanic presence having proved his worth and shown Pep Guardiola that he still has plenty to offer.

The former City striker told Sky Sports: “Off the field he’s a leader. On the field he’s a leader.

“He represents Manchester, the Manchester fans. Not only here, but globally in the right way.

“Quite frankly, I would be amazed if he isn’t at the club as a player because he still has the ability to play a number of games.

“I think the feel-good factor from the fans would love it. And not only that, we all know that Vincent Kompany won’t let anyone down if he’s given another year or two.”

Kompany has been on City’s books since 2008.

Over the course of 11 years, he has taken in over 350 appearances and helped the Blues to become a competitive force at home and abroad.

Along with his four Premier League crowns, the burly Belgian has also helped to land four League Cups and an FA Cup triumph.

He has offered no indication that he will be leaving the Blues this summer, but has also refused to be drawn into a debate regarding his future with more silverware still on the line.