Man City winger Jeremy Doku hands Belgium boss Mark van Bommel selection boost as Fenerbahce striker Romelu Lukaku misses Turkey clash with hip injury

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Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has handed Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel a welcome fitness boost ahead of Thursday's Nations League trip to Turkey. However, the Red Devils will be without all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku in Izmir after the Fenerbahce striker suffered a hip problem.

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Contrasting fitness updates shape squad

Doku returns to international duty for the final two Group A1 fixtures after missing the opening four matches across September and October through injury. The 24-year-old, who has scored seven goals in 48 caps, previously endured a subdued World Cup campaign due to illness. While the Premier League wide man is available again, 33-year-old marksman Lukaku has been ruled out of facing his club's domestic host nation.

Returning attacker creates welcome headache

Having the fleet-footed attacker back at his disposal gives the Dutch tactician plenty of options out wide as his side prepare for Thursday's clash in Izmir followed by Sunday's home meeting with Italy in Brussels.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Van Bommel welcomed the competition for places: "I'm very pleased to have Jeremy back in the squad.

"It certainly makes selecting the starting line-up more difficult, but I think all five wingers are capable of playing on either side. It's a puzzle, but a nice problem to have. I can't give you an answer yet as to who will play."

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Record scorer sidelined by precaution

Conversely, the visitors must cope without their veteran forward, who boasts a national record of 94 goals across 135 international appearances and currently plies his trade in Turkish football.

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Next matches TUR UEFA Nations League A 12:00 BEL

Explaining why the striker will sit out Thursday's encounter despite participating in training sessions, Van Bommel added: "Romelu is having some problems with his hip. He was already feeling it yesterday. He is still able to train, but we have mutually decided not to include him in the line-up.

"He is an important player for us, both on and off the pitch. He's only started one match so far, but he has already made an important contribution, including as a substitute.

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"So I hope I can get him fit again in time for the match against Italy."

Quarter-final qualification hangs in balance

Belgium currently sit third in Group A1 on six points after recording two wins and two defeats, including a 3-0 victory over pointless bottom side Turkey in October. With only the top two nations advancing to March's quarter-finals, Van Bommel's men trail leaders France on 10 points and second-placed Italy on seven. The Azzurri host the table-toppers in Milan on Thursday before visiting Brussels for Sunday's decisive group finale.