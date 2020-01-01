Man City forward Jesus issues Real Madrid warning after Champions League win

The striker played left wing for the 2-1 victory at the Spanish giants, while Pep Guardiola praised the reaction of Aguero and Silva to being left out

Gabriel Jesus is ready to play anywhere to help win trophies after his role in the victory over .

The striker started as a left winger in the 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernebeu as Pep Guardiola made a surprise team selection in the first leg.

Jesus scored the equaliser but also worked hard to double-up as support for Benjamin Mendy at left-back and the 22-year-old was delighted with how the tactics worked out.

“I enjoy the work,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I have to run back to help my team-mates, I am young, I have the power and energy to do it.

“I enjoy the position a lot because I can go back and help the full-backs. I am very comfortable there but we have a lot of quality players.

“We are very proud of the performance but we know they have a lot of quality, a lot of amazing players. They are a big club and now there will be another game, the second leg.”

Guardiola caused a surprise with his selection, leaving the experience of Sergio Aguero and David Silva on the bench while Raheem Sterling was only a substitute after coming back from a hamstring injury.

The City boss praised the reaction of his players to being left out of what had become his side’s biggest game of the season with the Premier League race effectively over.

“The three guys behaviour in the locker room was exceptional, I’m so proud of their reaction, I know they wanted to play,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s final against .

“Sergio is incredible, I never could express my gratitude for his help, a legend for this club, I know he’s ready to help us. David and John [Stones], Oleks [Zinchenko], Eric [Garcia], my gratitude I’d love all of them to play.”

Sunday’s final at Wembley will be the third of four games in different competition following the Premier League win at second-placed and victory at Madrid and ahead of the fifth round clash with .

While Jesus admitted the win in was the biggest of the season, he insisted they can’t relax ahead of the second leg or in their determination to win their first trophy of the season, despite winning 6-1 at Villa just six weeks ago.

“The challenge is coming and it’s the biggest of the season. We know Real can go to the Etihad and beat us,” he said.

“Sunday is important. It’s been a big week because we played Leicester away, a team with a lot of quality, and went seven points in front of them.

“So we’ve had two very good games - and now it’s a final. It’s important to win the first title of the season.”