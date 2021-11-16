Man City defender Mendy charged with two further counts of rape
Chris Burton
Nov 16, 2021 11:45+00:00
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two further counts of rape.
The 27-year-old Frenchman was initially charged on August 26 with alleged attacks on three different women and now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.
He has now been summonsed to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
More to follow...