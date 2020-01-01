‘Man City avoiding ban will help Liverpool’ – Aldridge sees benefits to CAS lifting European sanctions

The former Reds striker believes the Premier League playing field will remain level in 2020-21 as the Blues must contend with continental competition

avoiding a European ban could work in ’s favour, claims John Aldridge, with the Reds’ closest rivals in the Premier League set to have continental distractions again in 2020-21.

It appeared at one stage as though that would not be the case, with the Blues about to see their focus narrowed on domestic matters.

UEFA stung City with a two-year ban from European competition, with those at the Etihad Stadium accused of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has lifted those sanctions on appeal, with Pep Guardiola able to plan an assault on multiple fronts next season as a result.

Liverpool are doing likewise, having ended their 30-year wait for title glory in the current campaign.

Jurgen Klopp and his troops are determined to defend that crown over the course of the next 12 months, with Aldridge of the opinion that their cause has been aided by Monday’s ruling on City.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “From a Liverpool perspective, the Court of Arbitration of Sport's decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year ban from the will help them.

“If City were out of that competition for next season, then they would have so much more time to focus and dedicate their energies on domestic trophies and obviously that includes the Premier League.

“With this decision, it is more of a level playing field across the board for both clubs next season. So both teams will be going for the Premier League and the Champions League and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out again next time out.

“The only thing is perhaps some of City's top stars who were maybe contemplating leaving will now stay at the Etihad as it has been turned around for them.

“That will no doubt make Liverpool's job tougher next season but I think having all the competitions to focus on will make it an even keel for both.”

Liverpool and City still have three games left to take in this season, with it possible for the Reds to finish on 102 points and raise a bar that City set when reaching three figures back in 2018.

Aldridge is hoping to see them hit that mark, adding on a side that will next be in action at on Wednesday: “What they have done is truly fantastic this season and I am pretty sure they will want to finish this season on a high and that will mean breaking the points record.

“If they do manage to get over 100 points then great, but if they don't, what they have achieved anyway has been quite magnificent.

“In a 12-month period they won the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and, of course, the Premier League.

“Everything before them they have taken, pretty much. It has been an incredible year for Klopp's team and they remind me of the 1977 side.

“They were going for the treble but got beat in the final by . That was a brilliant team like so many we've had in the past. But you have to say, Klopp's side are right up there and they have just got to keep going.”