Man City and Juventus confirm Cancelo-Danilo swap in €65m deal

The European giants have swapped full-backs as the Premier League champions secured their third major signing of the summer

have completed the signing of full-back Joao Cancelo from Juventu,s with the champions receiving a transfer fee and Danilo as part of the deal.

The Premier League title holders will send €28 million (£25.8/$31.4m) and the Brazilian defender to Juve for Cancelo, who moves to City after just one year in Turin.

Cancelo moves to City on a six-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025, becoming City's third signing of the summer after Spaniards Rodri and Angelino.

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” Cancelo said in a press release.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

“I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”