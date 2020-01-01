Mame Diouf and Babajide David score to inspire Hatayspor to victory against Erzurum BB

The Senegal international and the Nigerian midfielder were on the scoresheet as the Star of the South returned to winning ways

Mame Diouf and Babajide David both found the back of the net to inspire Hatayspor to a 3-0 victory over Erzurum BB in Wednesday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Diouf was handed his ninth appearance since teaming up with the Star of the South in the summer after ending his six-year stay at .

The international impressed in the encounter, scoring his third goal of the season to help the newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side end their three-game winless run.

More teams

Nigerian midfielder David also delivered a fine showing in the game, scoring his third goal across all competitions for Hatayspor in this campaign.

The game started with both sides aiming to open the scoring but the goals did not come until the 41st minute when Diouf broke the deadlock.

OsmanClll helped the Star of the South double the lead in the 47th minute after turning the ball into his own net.

David then sealed the victory with a fine finish moments before the hour mark after he was set up by Diouf.

David featured for 71 minutes before he was replaced by Helder Barbosa while Diouf was on parade for 83 minutes before making way for Mirkan Aydin.

Article continues below

Mali international Adama Traore was on parade for 71 minutes before he was replaced by Ruben Ribeiro.

The victory moved Hatayspor to the 11th spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 15 points from nine games.

Diouf and David will hope to continue their impressive form in front of goal when the Star of the South square off against Fatih Karagumruk on December 12.