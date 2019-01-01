Mamadou Fall scores in Sporting Charleroi defeat against Anderlecht

The youngster scored his second league goal of the season but the effort was not enough to help his side avoid defeat

Mamadou Fall was on the scoresheet in Charleroi's 2-1 defeat against in Friday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The forward was handed his ninth league start this season and scored an equalling goal for the Zebras before Nacer Chadli’s second-half effort denied his side a share of the points.

Karim Belhocine’s Charleroi conceded 12 minutes into the game through Yari Verschaeren.

Fall then levelled proceedings for the Zebras in the 40th minute before Chadli’s 65th-minute strike condemned the hosts to their third defeat this term.

The former Eupen man featured for the duration of the game along with his compatriot Modou Diagne.

The defeat saw the Zebra's drop to ninth spot in the league log after failing to add to their 12 points.

Fall will hope to maintain his form and help Charleroi return to winning ways when they take on in their next league game on October 20.