Mamadou Fall scores and assists as Sporting Charleroi decimate Oostende

The Senegalese youngster produced an impressive performance to help the Zebras clinch a comfortable victory against Kare Ingebrigtsen’s side

Mamadou Fall scored and provided an assist as Charleroi demolished Oostende 5-0 in Friday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 19-year-old was handed his 13th league start and delivered an outstanding display for the Zebras in front of their home fans.

After Karim Belhocine’s side raced into the lead through effort from Shamar Nicholson and an own goal from Logan Ndenbe, the Senegalese then found the back of the net in the 58th minute to extend their lead.

Marco Ilaimaharitra scored Zebras’ fourth goal from the penalty spot before Fall set up Frank Tsadjout to seal the commanding display.

The youngster featured for 82 minutes in the encounter while Zambia international Fashion Sakala, who played for Oostende, came off the bench, replacing Ronald Vargas.

With the victory, Sporting Charleroi moved to the second spot in the First Division A table with 39 points from 20 games.

Fall will hope to continue his performance when Charleroi take on Eupen in their next league match on January 18.