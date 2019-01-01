Mallorca's Baba Rahman limps off as Nyom helps Getafe secure first La Liga win

The Ghana defender could only manage 19 minutes of action before he was forced off with injury

Baba Rahman suffered an injury in Sunday's outing while Allan Nyom scored a goal in 's 4-2 victory over Mallorca.

Nyom and Togo's Djene Dakonam started for Jose Bordalas' side, who grabbed their first win of the season at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, while loanee Abdul Baba Rahman and compatriot Mohammed were on parade for Mallorca.

Rahman, who was making his second appearance in the Spanish top-flight, was replaced by compatriot Lumor Agbenyenu in the 19th minute due to an injury.

The nature and severity of the injury picked up by the 25-year-old is yet to be disclosed by Mallorca.

In the seventh minute of the encounter, Mohammed turned the ball to the back of his side's net to give Getafe a 1-0 lead, which was later doubled by Jorge Molina's effort in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes after the hour-mark, Nyom slammed his shot home to make it 3-0 for Jose Bordalas men.

Two goals from Ante Budimir within seven minutes were not enough to inspire Mallorca's fight-back as Angel sealed the hosts' three points in the 84th minute.

The victory moved Getafe to 11th on the La Liga table with seven points after five games while Mallorca dropped to 17th after gathering four points so far.