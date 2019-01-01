Mali’s Kalifa Coulibaly scores 12th goal of the season as Montpellier hold Nantes

The Mali international found the back of the net as the Canaries were forced to share the points with the Paillade at the Stade de la Mosson

Kalifa Coulibaly was on target in ’ 1-1 draw with in a French game on Saturday.

After a five-game winning streak, the Canaries were halted by Michel Der Zakarian’s men despite the efforts of the 27-year-old.

Coulibaly scored the opener in the 25th minute to increase his tally to 12 goals across all competitions.

In the 76th minute, Florent Mollet levelled for the home team to help his side share the spoils with their visitors.

Coulibaly featured for the duration of the game while the international was replaced by Anthony Limbombe with 10 minutes left to play.

With the draw, Nantes climbed to the 11th spot on the table with 48 points from 37 games.

On the international scene, Coulibaly will hope to feature in the 2019 in next month.

The Eagles are in Group E along with , Angola and Mauritania.