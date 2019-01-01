Mali midfielder Aissata Traore joins Besiktas on loan

The Female Eagles' midfielder completed a temporary move to the Turkish side for the rest of the season

Aissata Toure has joined Turkish women topflight side Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been playing for Malian club side Super Lionness, and she will now be playing for the Bayanlar Ligi outfit for remainder of the season.

Article continues below

The midfielder scored the lone goal in a 2-1 group stage loss to Cameroon as Mali reached the semi-final for the first time at the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

With her move to Turkey, Traore becomes the second Malian to secure a contract overseas after her teammate Bassira Toure recently joined Spanish club Malaga.

At Besitkas, Traore will team up with Cameroon international Henriette Akaba at the Istabul-based club, which sit second on the log with 17 points from eight games.