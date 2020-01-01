'Make and break the records girl' - Nkwocha backs Oshoala to surpass her African feat

The Nigeria legend has hailed the Barcelona star for equalling her record following Tuesday's night triumph in Egypt.

legend Perpetual Nkwocha has backed compatriot Asisat Oshoala to surpass her record after the star won the African Women's Player of the Year for a fourth time on Tuesday.

Oshoala beat off competition from 's Ajara Nchout and 's Thembi Kgatlana to scoop her fourth prize in , having previously won the 2014, 2016 and 2017 awards.

A historic fourth triumph saw the Super Falcons striker equal the record held by Nkwocha since she claimed the 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011 prizes.

Having seen her African feat marched, the former Nigeria international has hailed the 25-year-old on her latest achievement and believes she has what it takes to win a record fifth gong.

"I remember vividly when you were asked in an interview who you looked up to as a young star and you called my name," Nkwocha wrote on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

"I smiled because I've seen you play. Hmmm, what do you do if Messi says he looks up to you?? You just smile. Congratulations Star girl. Make and break the records girl. The world at your feet."