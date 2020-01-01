Maja: Bordeaux winger sets Nigeria target, names Okocha his idol

The forward is looking to get more opportunity to help the Super Eagles achieve success and spoke of his admiration for the 46-year-old

winger Josh Maja is hoping to help make history and has named Jay-Jay Okocha as one of his role models.

The forward caught the attention of the Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr following his impressive performances for the Girondins.

Maja was subsequently handed a call-up to the national team and made his debut for the three-time African champions in a friendly against in September 2019.

More teams

In the 2019-20 season, the 21-year-old scored eight goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Girondins, amid other dazzling performances.

Maja, who is becoming famous for his ability to unlock defences, has revealed his admiration of former Super Eagles captain Okocha.

The forward is also hoping to continue his fine performances for the Matmut Atlantique outfit in order to get more chances to play for the Super Eagles and help the side achieve more success.

"Of course, playing in one of Europe's top five leagues and performing well will improve my chances [of international selection]," Maja told BBC Sport Africa.

"I've settled in well since I joined [from Sunderland in January 2019]. I've adapted to the playing style and culture of the league and I'm hoping to play more games in the future. It's a great experience in a top league.

"The Nigerian team has always had quality, but now there are a lot of young talents playing, so the future is very bright for us.

"Hopefully the opportunity comes to play and help them make history. Playing on an international stage was a dream of mine and to represent my country and make my family proud.

"I'm familiar with my roots. I went to Nigeria a few times when I was young, and in the next few years, I'll be going again.

"Okocha was a big icon and an example to many players, even outside of Nigeria. He had lots of qualities and performed well in the Premier League."

The 2019-20 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world and Maja has lauded the decision.

"The most important thing is everyone's health so if that is the decision they make then we must understand," he added.

Article continues below

"It affects everyone. We would love to have continued the season and push for the top places, but if everyone's health is at risk then it is not necessary.

"I think everyone would love to finish the season but it's not in our hands. The health and safety of everyone is the most important thing."

Maja will hope to help Bordeaux, who finished 12th last season, compete for the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 campaign.