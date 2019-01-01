Maja and Kalu suffer defeat with Bordeaux against Strasbourg

The Nigerian stars were on parade for the Girondins as they suffered a narrow defeat at the Matmut Atlantique

Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu featured as lost 1-0 against in Sunday’s game.

Maja was handed his fifth start of the season and made several efforts to add to his five goals but was frustrated by Thierry Laurey’s men as he was dispossessed of the ball four times in the encounter.

Ludovic Ajorque found the back of the net in the 11th minute which proved crucial as the Girondins failed in their effort to level proceedings.

Kalu, meanwhile, was introduced in the 72nd minute, replacing Edson Mexer and made attempts to break Strasbourg’s water-tight defence, completing four dribbles.

However, the Super Eagles star could not help the Girondins from suffering their sixth defeat this season at the Matmut Atlantique.

Article continues below

The loss saw ‎Paulo Sousa’s men drop to eighth on the Ligue1 table with 26 points from 18 matches.

Maja and Kalu will hope to inspire Bordeaux back to winning way when they take on Brest in a Cup tie on Wednesday.