Mahrez lifts lid on his initial struggle to adapt to Guardiola’s demands at Manchester City

The winger admitted it took him time to adjust to his boss’ expectations at the Etihad Stadium after completing his switch from Leicester City

winger Riyad Mahrez has spoken of how he struggled to adapt to the demands of Pep Guardiola after completing his move to the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old finally got his wish to leave in the summer of 2018, sealing a £60 million switch to the Etihad Stadium, having been rebuffed six months earlier.

In his debut season with the Citizens, the international struggled to impress, consequently, he was limited to 14 league starts.

The former Le Havre star explained how he found it difficult to adjust to the expectations of the Spanish tactician on his arrival.

“His concern was about my work-rate first, because at Leicester it was more of a team rate where we were trying to counter,” Mahrez told The Mirror.

“Whereas at City it's more about pressing and a very high effort and intensity. It's taken me some time to have it myself and to put it in my head and game, but I think now it's good.

“I didn’t think I needed the adaptation until I came here and started training. It's more about the adaptation of the game and of the partnership with the players and again it took me some time as well.

“I arrived at a team that was champions, so it was a bit different for me. But I've changed as a player I know and improved.

“My work-rate [has improved], how I analyse the game, such as where is the space, when to try to dribble and to not, this type of thing.

“The manager is a top manager so every day you are improving yourself by training and trying to understand what the manager wants.

“How we play makes you improve yourself as well, because it's a different style of play to when I was at Leicester. I think that's the main thing.”

Article continues below

This season, the forward has been flourishing, scoring three goals and providing five assists amid other dazzling displays.

He will hope to make his ninth start this term when Manchester City host in Tuesday’s tie.