Maguire sends Man Utd team-mates warning ahead of crucial Sheffield United fixture

The defender is calling for an improved performance when the Red Devils take on Chris Wilder's team at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire has warned his team-mates they must improve on their Bramall Lane performance if they are to beat at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host the Blades on Wednesday in what is likely to be a critical fixture in the battle to secure qualification.

Chris Wilder's side currently sit two points behind fifth-placed United, but victory over Newcastle on Sunday would see them head to Old Trafford sitting above the Red Devils in the table.

The last time the two sides met it was a dramatic 3-3 encounter when United came back from two goals down only for Oli McBurnie to score a 90th minute equaliser.

“It was a crazy game," Maguire told The United Review. "We were really poor in the first half. No doubt about it, it was one of our poorest first halves of the season. We managed to find ourselves two goals down but then got in a great position and looked like we were going to win.

"They didn’t really create any chances in the last 20 or 30 minutes of the game and then, obviously with the last kick, they found space and it was a good finish from Oli McBurnie.

"In the end, it was a tough result to take but I don’t think we deserved any more on the day than a point. We weren’t good enough and know we have to perform better in this game.”

The match will be the first at Old Trafford behind closed doors and, while the club have done their best to ensure it looks as good as possible and fans are represented at the ground, it will be a strange experience for the players.

“It’s disappointing not to play in front of your fans but, one day, they’ll be back," said Maguire. "And, when they’re back, I am sure the atmosphere is going to be even better and louder than it normally is at Old Trafford – if you can beat that.

“We’re going to miss the fans. Home and away, they follow in great numbers and the support is incredible. But we know they’re going to be in front of their TV screens, watching us, shouting us along, and the main thing is we want to put smiles back on their faces.”

Despite the lack of support, Maguire is not concerned that United will lose their home advantage and is confident the team can produce a good performance.

“Maybe it does take away the home fans making the atmosphere uncomfortable for the away team, but it’s still about the 11 players who turn up on the day,” he added.

“There is enough talent in our squad to go and beat anyone. We’re fully focused on ourselves and are not looking at it being home or away. We’re just seeing every game as a chance to try to get the three points and perform at our best.”