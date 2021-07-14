Maguire reveals his father was injured in Wembley stampede prior to Euro 2020 final

The Three Lions defender has expressed his disappointment over the ugly scenes that overshadowed the weekend's showpiece

Harry Maguire has revealed that his father suffered an injury in the Wembley stampede that took place prior to the Euro 2020 final.

A number of ticketless supporters gained entry to the stadium before kick-off after overpowering security staff, with the Metropolitan Police subsequently making 53 arrests amid the chaotic scenes.

Several officers were injured while attempting to deal with the situation, and Maguire has now confirmed that a family member was caught up in the mayhem along with his agent.

What's been said?

Alan Maguire and Kenneth Shepherd were both crushed underfoot while making their way to the players' family seating area near the entrance tunnel, with it reported that the former was left with suspected broken ribs.

England centre-back Maguire has delivered an update on his father's condition while expressing his relief over the fact his children were not in attendance.

“My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game," he told The Sun.

“It was scary — he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match.

“I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to Dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most.

“My dad’s a big fan — he got on with it. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss.

“The main thing is you want it to be an amazing experience and you don’t want anyone to have any bad memories of the final.

“That is the disappointing thing. Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again.”

Pressed on whether the actions of England fans will affect the country's chances of hosting the World Cup in the future, Maguire added: “Wembley is an amazing place. It has been an amazing home and the fans and the way they have acted have been unbelievable, apart from the odd few in a final.

“We need to learn and we will — and it would be an amazing place to hold the World Cup.”

Maguire on racist abuse

Maguire also spoke out on the racist abuse that Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received online after missing penalties in the Three Lions' painful shootout defeat to Italy.

It has been suggested that Gareth Southgate was wrong to put three of the youngest players in his squad in such a high-pressure situation, but Maguire has commended the bravery of his team-mates.

“It does not surprise me," the Manchester United centre-back said of the social media abuse. "For the three lads who have given everything for the country and been so brave to get this is terrible.

“When I was 19 or 20, I would have been standing there saying ‘I don’t want to take one’. There is no chance I would have been putting my hand up at their age.

“So look at the courage and bravery of these young lads, look at the age of Bukayo, Jadon and Marcus. These people who are being abusive would not be able to handle the pressure.

“It is the highest amount of pressure you will feel, so to do it at their age and to show such bravery should be applauded.

“I spoke with the three lads afterwards. I have checked up with them and seen how they are but they are courageous lads."

