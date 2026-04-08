VfB Stuttgart II host SSV Ulm this Wednesday (8 April) at 7 pm. The match will be played at the GAZi Stadium in Waldau.

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.

Magenta or free-to-air coverage for VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on Wednesday on TV and via livestream?

Anyone hoping for a free-to-air broadcast will unfortunately be disappointed. The public broadcasters are not showing any of the matches on matchday 32, and therefore not the clash between VfB II and Ulm either.

Instead, MagentaSport comes to the rescue. The pay-TV channel is offering a multi-match feed and a single match. An alternative is provided by the respective fan radio services of the two third-division clubs.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at VfB Stuttgart II?

Over the weekend, VfB Stuttgart’s reserves took a big step towards securing their place in the division. They secured a 3-1 victory against direct rivals SSV Jahn Regensburg. The goals were scored by Noah Darvich and Abdenego Nankishi, who netted a brace.

Topics of the week: What happened at SSV Ulm?

Meanwhile, Ulm pulled off an impressive win against promotion contenders Verl. The Spatzen won 1-0 thanks to match-winner Niklas Kölle.

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Kick-off time

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Line-ups

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Form

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: Head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart II vs. SSV Ulm: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch matches via the usual providers. With NordVPN, you can establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and reputable VPN providers worldwide.