Magdy’s stunner against Zamalek named Caf Champions League Goal of the Tournament

The Egypt international’s beauty against the Royal Club has been recognised as the best of the 2019-20 African club championship

Mohamed Magdy’s spectacular strike in ’s 2-1 victory over has been named the Caf Goal of the Tournament at the expense of Mahmoud Shikabala’s effort.

The 24-year-old international helped the Red Devils to win a record-extending ninth Caf Champions League title earlier this year.

The fixture, dubbed the 'Final of the Century' between the Cairo giants, was heading for extra-time before Shikabala’s wondergoal for the Royal cancelled out Amr Al Sulaya's early opener at the Cairo International Stadium.

More teams

Captain Shikabala jinked past several players from wide on the right before lashing into the top left corner from the opposite side of Mohamed El Shenawy’s box to bring the scores level just after the half hour.

Following a clearance from one of Zamalek’s defenders, Magdy stole the ball, raised the ball with his knee before directing a 20-yard volley into the right-hand side of the goal with an outrageous piece of skill.

1.2 million votes later, we present to you the #TotalCAFCL 2019-20 fan-voted Goal of the Season! 🥇@AlAhly's Mohamed Magdy Afsha's historic strike vs. Zamalek in the final. 🔥



Enjoy the goal from 14 different perspectives! 👇 pic.twitter.com/vop8Lkj5fc — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 20, 2020

1.2 million voters decided where the pendulum would swing, and it was the attacking midfielder who reigned supreme, claiming 52.5 percent of the votes.

Shikabala settled for second position with a close 47.5 percent.

Magdy, who was also named as the Man of the Match in the 2020 Caf Champions League final, joined the 42-time Egyptian Premier League kings on a five-year deal from Pyramids.

After prolonged negotiations to acquire his services, they got him to pen a deal with them despite attempts from rivals Zamalek to snare his signature.

He opted for the Red Devils due to his fondness of the club, departing Pyramids after only a season.

In the previous campaign, the midfielder featured 24 times in the Egyptian top flight, scoring six goals and providing seven assists as the Cairo-based club finished in the continental slots.

Article continues below

Coach Pitso Mosimane will be banking on him to help Al Ahly defend their Caf Champions League, Egyptian Cup and Egyptian league titles this season.

The club will also represent Africa at the Club World Cup where they will challenge , Ulsan Hyundai, Auckland City and Al-Duhail for the top prize in .

Before then, they will slug it out with ’s RS Berkane for the Super Cup title in January.