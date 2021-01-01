Magaia makes Moron debut against Imo and Michael's Pitea

The South Africa international made a losing debut for the Swedish Elitettan outfit in Sunday's friendly match

Hildah Magaia marked her Moron debut in their 6-0 defeat to Anam Imo and Faith Michael's Pitea in a Swedish club-friendly on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Hlin Eiriksdottir and Katrina Guillou's brace along with Cajsa Hedlund's strike saw Leif Strandh's side condemn the Swedish Elitettan outfit to a big defeat.

The South Africa international teamed up with Patrik Nilsson's team on a two-year contract from South African National Women's League outfit Tshwane University of Technology last week.

The 25-year-old was introduced as a 46th-minute substitute and she put up an impressive performance despite her side's loss.

Facing the first Damallsvenskan side in pre-season, Moron held their own before conceding their first in the 42nd minute from Eiriksdottir and shipped a second three minutes from the half-time break.

After the interval, Pitea got a third of the day eight minutes into the second half before netting the fourth and fifth in the 71st and 74th minutes, respectively, and wrapped up the big win on the brink.

Magaia can hold her heads up high following her fantastic display in the second 45 minutes despite a losing start to life with Moron.



The Banyana Banyana star will aim to steer Moron to Swedish Cup success when they face Umea in the group stage opener on March 13

On the other hand, the Nigeria duo of Imo featured for 47 minutes while Michael, who turned 34 on Sunday, featured for 90 minutes as Pitea extended their unbeaten pre-season run.