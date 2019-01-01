'Machine' Mane had only two weeks off in the summer - Liverpool legend Carragher

The former Reds defender was full of praise for the Senegalese forward after a five-star performance in the Merseyside Derby

Jamie Carragher has described Sadio Mane as "a machine" thanks to his brilliant display in 's 5-2 Premier League win over Merseyside rivals on Wednesday.

The 27-year old first provided assists for Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri before putting his name on the scoresheet with Liverpool's fourth goal after getting assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The result maintains Liverpool's eight-point lead over atop the league table.

“Mane you’re a machine! 2 weeks off in the summer!!! My favourite player by a mile," Carragher posted on Twitter.

Former international Gary Lineker also took to Twitter to describe Mane's goalscoring prowess.

“Another Mane goal. Another Alexander-Arnold assist. Trent sees everything when he has the ball. Sadio scores everything when he has the ball," he tweeted.

Jurgen Klopp's charges next make a trip to the South Coast to tackle Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.