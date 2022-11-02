It's the final round of group stage games - here's everything you need to know...

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages come to a close this week as Maccabi Haifa make the trip to face Benfica in a Group H encounter at Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The visitors are already through to the knockout stages but could usurp Paris Saint-Germain with a win here and take top spot if the Ligue 1 side fall short against Juventus.

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica date & kick-off time

Game: Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica Date: November 2/3, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 8 and available to stream through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sony LIV.

Maccabi Haifa squad & team news

The Israeli outfit have had a rough campaign, as anticipated, though with one victory to their name, they have also done themselves proud with a major scalp.

Having defeated Juventus, they will be chasing a second victory before they sign off from Europe for the season - but a draw here and a defeat for the Bianconceri would actually send them to the Europa League instead.

Position Players Goalkeepers Cohen, Fux, Mashpati Defenders Sundgren, Goldberg, Menachem, Meir, Arad, Batubinsika, Seck, Cornud, Dahan, Eliyahu, Gershon Midfielders Muhamed, Lavi, Atzili, Haziza, Chery, Fani, Levy, Jaber Forwards Tchibota, Pierrot, Rukavytsya, Sahar, David

Benfica squad and team news

The Portuguese outfit have enjoyed a superb tournament so far, unbeaten and only kept off top spot in Group H by goal difference.

That has assured them of a place in the last-16, but they could come up with a more favourable draw if results go their way this week.