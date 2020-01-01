Luqman Hakim hopeful after official debut for Kortrijk, wants to make Malaysia proud

He is only 18 years old, but Luqman Hakim Shamsudin has already recorded his name in the Malaysian football history books.

Last weekend, he became the first Malaysian footballer to play in a European top league, coming on as a second half substitute for his club KV Kortrijk in their 3-1 Belgian First Division A defeat to RSC . Although he did not score in his debut, the Mokhtar Dahari Academy graduate was involved in the movement that led to De Kerels being awarded a late penalty, for their consolation goal against former star Vincent Kompany's charges.

The Kota Bharu, Kelantan-born lad however had scored goals, two for their U-21 team, and one for the first team in a friendly match.

In subsequent interviews published by the club, Luqman expressed his gratitude for the chance to make his official debut, while vowing to keep on improving.

"I'm happy to have made my debut in Europe. We lost 3-1 but it's okay, we'll try again and won't give up. He (Kortrijk manager Yves Vanderhaeghe) told me 'do your best and give everything you have'. He believed in me and gave me a chance to play.

"Europe is very different and tough, very tough for me. I must never give up, I have to believe in myself and give everything.

"I'm always training and pushing myself because I want to achieve my dream. I want my country to be proud of me, as Malaysians are always happy for me. I hope they keep on supporting me no matter what, because I'm here to give my best for Malaysian fans and the fans in too," explained the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship joint top-scorer.