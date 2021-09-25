Luke Shaw & Reece James injured in first half as Man Utd & Chelsea both suffer injury blows

Two England international full-backs failed to make it through 45 minutes for their respective clubs in the Premier League on Saturday

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been handed defensive injury blows in the latest round of Premier League action, with Luke Shaw and Reece James failing to last 45 minutes for their respective clubs on Saturday.

Two England international full-backs had to be replaced before half-time as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel were forced into tactical and selection tweaks.

The Red Devils and Blues will now be waiting on updates from their medical departments regarding the severity of untimely knocks.

More to follow...