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Luciano Spalletti has credited Andrea Cambiaso with transforming Juventus’ fortunes during their Europa League victory over Omonia. The Bianconeri manager admitted that his side struggled early on before the versatile Italian international sparked a dominant four-goal response.

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Spalletti credits Cambiaso for turning the tide

Juventus secured a vital victory in their quest for Europa League progression, but the night did not start according to plan for Luciano Spalletti’s men. An early defensive lapse involving goalkeeper Neto allowed Lubomir Satka to give Omonia a shock lead, leaving the Turin giants facing an uphill battle. However, a stunning strike from Cambiaso shifted the momentum entirely, allowing the hosts to settle into their rhythm and eventually overpower their opponents.

Reflecting on the early difficulties and the subsequent turnaround, Spalletti was quick to highlight the impact of his star man. "At the beginning, we made a couple of mistakes that the others exploited. Things got a bit messy like that. Then Cambiaso put everything right with a great goal and the team played more calmly," the manager said, as quoted by Tuttosport.

Boss raves over the full-back's attacking instincts

Acknowledging that Cambiaso initially showed "moments of apprehension," Spalletti highlighted how quickly the player settled into the contest and stepped up when his side needed a spark. Spalletti was quick to underline the complete technical toolkit that makes Cambiaso such a threat in the final third. From sharp one-touch combinations to taking on defenders directly, the manager made it clear that Cambiaso's attacking instincts set him apart.

"He made decisions, untangling problems for the team, like the goal into the top corner," the boss noted. "As things went well for him, he gradually came into possession of his qualities. He knows how to play football, he knows how to play first time, he's good at getting into the box, he's good at one-on-one, and he has a high level of quality in his proposition," Spalletti added.

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Fringe stars step up in Europe

Spalletti was also left pleased after his decision to rotate the squad paid dividends on the European stage. Having handed opportunities to several players who have struggled for consistent minutes of late, the manager saw his fringe options rise to the occasion and highlight the depth at his disposal.

Reflecting on the performance, Spalletti acknowledged how difficult it can be to find rhythm immediately after a spell on the sidelines, while praising his side's intensity off the ball. "Did the new players on the pitch respond? Yes, and it's not easy to find your form straight away when you've been away for a while," he said. "We scored beautiful goals, we were good on the pitch, we pressed well."

Juve faces crucial Serie A crossroads

With their Europa League fate firmly in their own hands, Juventus must now shift focus back to Serie A and translate that clinical European form into domestic momentum as they look to surge up the standings. Spalletti’s side face a genuine banana skin on Sunday with a daunting trip to an in-form Como outfit that has been turning heads across Italy. This weekend's clash is already shaping up as a make-or-break crossroads for the Bianconeri's entire season.