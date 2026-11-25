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Luciano Spalletti has hit back at suggestions that he is making a 'desperate cry' for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window. The Juventus head coach used his pre-match press conference to clarify his stance on the squad's attacking options while confirming a significant opportunity for one of the club's rising stars. Juventus are set to host Omonoia at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday evening in their fifth Europa League fixture of the season.

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Spalletti hits back at transfer talk

The atmosphere turned tense at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday as Spalletti fielded questions regarding his recent comments on the makeup of the Juventus frontline. The discussion followed his assessment of the available attacking options after the 4-0 Serie A victory over Venezia at the weekend, when he pointed out that neither Randal Kolo Muani nor Nick Woltemade fits the profile of a traditional No.9, while Jeff Ekhator has struggled to make an impact due to injuries since joining the club.

'Calling it a "desperate cry" were your words, not mine,' Spalletti argued when pressed on the matter. 'How many times have you asked me about Vlahovic? Even after he left. I spoke about the need for certain characteristics, not a certain player. I want to try Kolo in a different position. Woltemade has done very well since coming in, but can't play all the time. I thought I would put Kolo Muani back there [at centre-forward] for the Venezia game. That was not a desperate cry. I never said that I don't like Woltemade. We also have Ekhator now and we have to see how he's doing. He's a promising young player, we'll let him play a few times and see if we already have those qualities in-house. When Nico returns, he also has the qualities of a No.9.'

Ekhator handed Europa League chance

Turning his attention to Thursday's Europa League clash against Omonoia, Spalletti confirmed that teenager Ekhator will be handed a starting role. The young striker, who joined from Genoa, has had his early days in Turin hampered by fitness issues and has made just two appearances this season, one in Serie A and another in the Europa League, totalling only 24 minutes without registering a goal or an assist.

'I think he's a physical striker who attacks the space well. He's a player who makes bad balls playable. [Silvio] Baldini speaks very highly of him and Baldini is one of my close friends within football. I'm getting to know him a bit better now and I agree with Baldini. I expect him to be calm, but he's a player with good prospects and all great players started out as a talent with good prospects before reaching that level. We'll play Ekhator tomorrow because we want an extra solution moving forwards. We will make rotations that we trust in. We're aware of what is at stake,' Spalletti added.

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Yildiz recovery provides major boost

While the focus remains on those available for the Omonoia tie, Spalletti began his press conference with an injury update, confirming that Juventus will be without Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli, who are all long-term absentees. Nico Gonzalez and Pierre Kalulu will also miss Thursday's encounter. Yildiz has not featured since the opening day of the Serie A season.

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'He's doing great. This morning, he started a specialised training session and I can't wait to have him back in games. We have to wait for the right timing. Being without a player of his level creates a void we somehow need to fill. Being able to replace him with Alajbegovic, Boga or Kolo is great, though, but Yildiz is a champion you can't simply just replace,' the manager explained.

Wary of the Omonoia threat

Juventus currently sit fifth in the Europa League standings, having won three and drawn one of their opening four matches. Omonoia, meanwhile, occupy 18th place with six points after recording two victories and two defeats, but Spalletti is taking nothing for granted against the Cypriot side.

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'Omonoia is a team that has picked up six points and beat Celta Vigo. They're third in their league and have a Norwegian coach who knows modern football very well. They're a team that plays in a 4-2-3-1, but they are willing to sacrifice and go into a five when they defend. They've struggled in some matches, but they always create difficulty for their opponents. We will need to play a very serious game to win. We have a lot of top-quality players and they're all good. We also need to develop some young players,' Spalletti concluded.