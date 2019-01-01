Luca Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Santander loan

The young goalkeeper and son of the Blancos manager has sealed a temporary switch to the Segunda Divison for next season

Luca Zidane has left for Racing Santander on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Luca, son of Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, made 30 appearances between the sticks for Real Madrid Castilla last term, keeping nine clean sheets.

He also played from the start in a 3-2 win over SD for the senior side in in March.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joins newly-promoted Racing in the Segunda Division on a season-long loan as he continues his development away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid already boast a wealth of options in the goalkeeping department, with international and former player Thibaut Courtois set to be first choice between the sticks, while Costa Rican Keylor Navas could be moved on permanently as he searches for more regular game-time.

Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin could be promoted to the first team and serve as Courtois' back-up after winning the Under-20 World Cup with in and securing the Golden Glove award to boot.

Real Madrid have been very active in the transfer market so far as they seek to improve on a disappointing campaign last time out, finishing third in La Liga, eight points behind local rivals and 19 points off the pace of champions .

They were also knocked out of last season’s in the last 16 by eventual semi-finalists by an aggregate scoreline of 5-3 and were bested by Barcelona in the semi-finals of the .

This summer they have moved to secure deals for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, left-back Ferland Mendy, centre-back Eder Militao, striker Luka Jovic and Santos forward Rodrygo, while a host of fringe players have been moved on or linked with exits.

Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Llorente, Raul de Tomas and Theo Hernandez have all been sold, while Sergio Reguilon, Martin Odegaard and Jorge de Frutos have joined Zidane in being loaned out.