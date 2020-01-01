'Low will not look backwards' - Kroos says Muller's Germany career a thing of the past

The 30-year-old has been left out of the national team set-up as their manager looks to the future and his former team-mate believes his days are over

Thomas Muller is unlikely to reckon again in boss Joachim Low's thinking, according to former international team-mate Toni Kroos, in spite of the man's superb performances at club level.

The 30-year-old has spent much of the last decade as one of the cornerstones of the German national team, helping to guide them to success at the 2014 World Cup in and top-four finishes in three other major tournaments during his tenture in the side.

But he has not played for his country since November 2018 in the Nations League, with Low signalling last year that Muller - as well as Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels - had reached the end of their international careers, vowing to no longer select them.

Despite playing a starring role in another season of triumph for Bayern - helping the club to domestic success and a Champions League crown - Muller has still found himself frozen out of the international set-up.

Speaking ahead of Germany's Nations League clash with , man Kroos admitted that he feels Muller will not convince Low to change his mind either, stating that the latter remains committed to thinking about the future of the national set-up as much as the present.

"Thomas played a great season, but for the national coach it's not just about the shape of today," the defender told Bild. "[It's] about [how he shapes] the project for the next few years.

"He wants to give space to players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz. That's why my feelings tell me that he will not look backwards for his selections."

Kroos further weighed in on the future of former man Havertz, who sealed one of the biggest moves of the off-season with a switch to earlier this month.

The 21-year-old became the Blues' second most-expensive purchase to date and looks set to play an integral role in Frank Lampard's quest for success at Stamford Bridge this term.

"Kai is of great quality," Kroos added. "If he continues like this, he will be difficult to stop as a player."