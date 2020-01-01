Logrono star Grace Asantewaa donates to Ghanaian hospital

The 20-year-old has offered her support to the facility on her holiday celebration in her home town

Logrono midfielder Grace Asantewaa made donations to the children's ward of the Atebubu Municipal Hospital in on Saturday.

The Ghana international, who is on holiday, visited the hospital in her home town to present some needed items through her charity organisation, the Grace Asantewaa Foundation.

Before returning home for the holidays, the 20-year-old broke her duck in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola with a brace in Logrono's 3-0 victory over on Tuesday.

While presenting the donation, the Black Queens star explained the motive behind her support to the government hospital.

Christmas 🎄 was good in my native home, Atebubu where I made some contributions to the Children’s ward of our Hospital.#HopeForTheFuture ✊🏾#AsantewaaMessiah ⚽️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/oXJJ81463H — Grace Asantewaa (@AsantewaMessiah) December 27, 2020

"I am a native of Atebubu and I started my career from here before I shot into the limelight by God’s grace," Asantewaa was quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"It’s been a long time I left my town so I decided to spend my Christmas break with the children’s ward of the Municipal hospital because of the love I have for kids.

"Before coming, my team contacted the management of the hospital and asked for peculiar issues which needed immediate attention and we were told that the children’s ward needed water connections, chairs and something to make the place a bit lively.

"Preparations were made and we are here to donate some plastic chairs for the wards, some paintings to make the wards lively and also solve the major water issue by providing a bump."

Appreciating the donation, Englebert Kumi, the estate manager of the hospital, lauded the Ghanaian star for her kind gesture.

"We are grateful to the Grace Asantewaa Foundation for this kind gesture to the children’s ward of Atebubu Government hospital," Kumi said.

"The artworks especially will contribute a lot to the well being of the kids because you know kids love toys and the chairs will also aid our work.

"Again water will flow directly to the wards because of the donation of water bumps.

"We wholeheartedly accept all these help from Asantewaa and are glad she started with us. We pray for a successful career so she could do more in the future for us."

The 20-year-old launched the Grace Asantewaa Foundation in November 2018 and the visit to the Aburuku Hospital was her first outreach since setting up the non-profit organization.