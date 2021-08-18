Locatelli joins Juventus from Sassuolo in transfer worth up to €37.5m

The talented midfielder, who helped his country win the Euros earlier this summer, has committed his future to the Bianconeri for the next five years

Italy star Manuel Locatelli has joined Juventus from Sassuolo in a deal worth up to €37.5 million (£32m/$44m).

Locatelli completed a medical at Juve's Continassa training centre on Wednesday morning before signing a contract that will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2026.

The Bianconeri have signed the 23-year-old on an initial loan with an obligation to buy, and he will join up with his new team-mates later this week.

Terms of the deal

Juve have acquired Locatelli on an additional two-year loan through 2023, which will not require them to pay a fee.

The club will then be obligated to purchase the midfielder for a €25m (£21m/$29m) fee, which will be payable over three years.

There is also a maximum of €12.5m (£11m/$15m) in bonuses should Locatelli hit all of his performance-related objectives.

Locatelli's credentials

Locatelli established himself as one of the top midfielders in Italy during his time at Sassuolo, who brought him in on loan from AC Milan in 2018 before making the deal permanent the following year.

He appeared in 99 games across all competitions for the club in total, recording seven goals and 11 assists while helping them secure back-to-back eighth-place finishes in Serie A.

Locatelli also has 15 caps to his name at international level, five of which were won during Italy's run to glory at this summer's European Championship.

When could Locatelli make his Juventus debut?

Locatelli hasn't had much of a pre-season following his exploits at the Euros, and might need time to get back up to speed before making his first outing in a Juve shirt.

The Bianconeri's 2021-22 Serie A opener away at Udinese could come too soon for the playmaker, but he will almost certainly be in contention to feature when Massimiliano Allegri's side play host to Empoli six days later.

Locatelli will likely link up with his country again for the first international break of the season after that fixture, with Juve not due back in domestic action until they face Napoli on September 12.

