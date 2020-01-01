Lo Celso back to his best for Tottenham after Europa League exploits – Mourinho

The Argentine netted his fourth goal of the club's European campaign on Thursday, drawing plaudits from his manager for his string of performances

Jose Mourinho says that Giovani Lo Celso has shown he is back to his best after he continued his remarkable form in the in 's 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp.

The international was back on the scoresheet on the European stage once more, netting his fourth goal of the campaign in North London on Thursday.

The 24-year-old's strike just after the 70-minute mark helped solidify the hosts' victory, securing them top spot in Group J as they head into the knockout stages in search of silverware.

Aside from finding the back of the net, Lo Celso also picked up more key passes (four), made more shots (four), passes in the opposition half (34), touches (72) and tackles (three) than any of his teammates, as well as winning possession back on a dozen different occasions.

The performance represented arguably the central midfielder's most complete performance since he returned from a string of injuries across the opening weeks of the campaign.

Mourinho was quick to offer his plaudits to the ex- man on his showing too, with the Portuguese stating his belief that the playmaker is fast approaching the standards he set for himself last term.

"It is not about me, it is about them," he told his post-match press conference. "Gio, last season he reached an incredible level.

"Then he had an injury and this season, the pre-season was non-existent for him.

"I said a couple of times here that Gio needed a little bit more time. He's having that time.

"He's playing in the Europa League, he's coming from the bench normally in the Premier League. He played the last match well and he played tonight very well.

"It's like Gio back to normality because he's a very good player and when his physical condition is good he can express all of his quality.

"Tonight was the day when he showed that he's back and the intensity is there and the quality is there."

Lo Celso will hope to be involved when Tottenham travel to this weekend, with Spurs looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League following a blistering start to the new campaign.