Liverpool's Salah 'very proud' after claiming Laureus Sporting Inspiration award

The two-time African player of the year has been involved in several community projects in Egypt to improve the lives of people

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is very proud after he was honoured with the 2021 Laureus Sporting Inspiration award.

The Egypt international alongside tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal were among the big winners of the virtal award ceremony that was held in Seville on Thursday evening.

Salah earned the Sporting Inspiration award for his philanthropic gesture to people in his hometown of Nagrig over the last 12 months.

Back in April 2018, the 28-year-old funded the construction of a medical centre and a school for girls in the Egyptian village.

💬"I'm very proud to have been chosen by the Laureus Academy for this award. 2020 was a very difficult year. We need to learn from this experience, support one another and do our best to look ahead."



Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award winner, @MoSalah 🙌#Laureus21 pic.twitter.com/GnjycsckHT — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 6, 2021

In addition to the construction projects that year, Salah bought the first ambulance in Nagrig and also bought medical equipment to help the people.

Although a secondary school in the city of Basyoun and a sports centre in Nagrig have been named after Salah, the two-time African Footballer of the Year did not stop at that as he showed up for his community again with provision of oxygen tanks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm very proud to have been chosen by the Laureus Academy for this Sporting Inspiration award,” Salah was quoted by the club website.

“2020 was a very difficult year on so many levels and for so many people around the world. Some of us were kept away from our family and friends, and others even lost loved ones. We need to learn from this experience, support one another and do our best to look ahead.

“Many times football players win awards and automatically thank our fans. This time, I will dedicate this award, not only to my fans, but to all the other sports fans around the world.

"This past year has been a very harsh reminder of the fact that sports, including football, is nothing without fans. Everyone in the world of sport can be replaced – fans are not.

"I will end on that note. Once again, thank you very much."

Aside his off-the-pitch influence, Salah has been a key player for Liverpool this season with his goalscoring contributions.

He is close to securing his third Golden Boot in the Premier League with 20 goals after 33 matches - a goal behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.