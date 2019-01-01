'Liverpool's name is on the trophy' - Crouch sure Reds will win Premier League title

The former striker cannot see enough points being dropped to let the chasing pack back in, with the Anfield outfit now boasting strength in depth

already have their name on the Premier League trophy, says Peter Crouch, with Jurgen Klopp’s side considered to have pulled far enough away from the title-chasing pack to make themselves uncatchable.

The Reds currently boast an eight-point lead at the summit, with reigning champions left 11 points off the pace.

A commanding advantage was whittled down last season, as Pep Guardiola’s troops surged over the finishing line, but Liverpool have offered no indication that they will allow history to repeat itself.

Crouch believes they already have one hand on the crown, if not both, with the squad at Anfield now boasting the required depth to ensure that any injury or suspension setbacks can be covered.

The former Reds striker told PA Sport when quizzed on Liverpool’s claims to a first title triumph in 30 years: “I think that Liverpool’s name is on it, I don’t think anyone can catch them.

“Leicester are closest, but I just don’t see them (Liverpool) dropping that amount of points. They have been unbelievable for the last two years.

“The manager deserves a great amount of credit from where they were and buying the right players. They won the last season, incredible, I thought they were so unlucky in the league, but Man City were incredible too.

“This year they have just carried on where they left off.

“City have had some indifferent results but Liverpool have been relentless and they have not played as well as we know they can, but they have still ground out results and that is the difference this year.”

Crouch added on the depth now boasted by Klopp: “They have had no real injury problems, obviously the keeper was out for a little bit, but as long as the key players stay fit, I don’t see them having a problem.

“They have a big enough squad to cope with the fixture congestion they have got. I don’t see a problem, they will go all the way this year.

“Liverpool fans won’t thank me for saying that because they have been burnt previously, but it is too long since Liverpool won it.

“Hopefully it does make it up to Merseyside.”

Liverpool, who have dropped just two points through 14 games so far, will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a derby date with neighbours .