Liverpool won't win title at Anfield with selection of Premier League matches set to be moved to neutral venues

As many as six English top-flight fixtures look likely to be shifted due to crowd concerns when the league resumes on June 17

are likely to be unable to clinch their first Premier League title at Anfield following a police request concerning the restart of 's top flight on June 17.

A police statement has confirmed that there is a desire for at least five Premier League games to be played away from the home team's ground due to concerns of fans gathering at the stadiums and contravening rules on social distancing.

English football is returning behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak but there are worries of supporters waiting outside grounds and celebrating, particularly in Liverpool if and when the Reds win their first league title for 30 years, and their maiden crown in the Premier League era.

Goal can confirm that vs Liverpool, Newcastle vs Liverpool and vs Liverpool have been selected as matches to be played at neutral venues, as well as the game in which Jurgen Klopp's side could secure the league title.

The Press Association reports that Manchester City vs Newcastle and vs are the other two fixtures that are due to be moved away from the home stadiums.

Liverpool's stance is that they are happy to be guided by the authorities, though they have previously criticised the Mayor of the city, Joe Anderson, over comments made that suggested fans would "congregate outside Anfield".

Deputy chief constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, which leads football policing in the UK, said in a statement issued via the Press Association: "Our discussions with the Premier League throughout this process have been positive, with a shared focus on the priority of public health.

"As such we have reached a consensus that balances the needs of football, while also minimising the demand on policing.

"The majority of remaining matches will be played at home and away as scheduled, with a small number of fixtures taking place at neutral venues, which, contrary to some reports, have yet to be agreed.

"The views and agreement of forces which host clubs have been sought and where there were concerns, the Premier League has been supportive in providing flexibility in arranging alternative venues where requested.

"This plan will be kept continually under review to ensure public health and safety and a key part of this is for supporters to continue to respect the social distancing guidelines, and not to attend or gather outside the stadiums."

There has been opposition to neutral grounds by some Premier League clubs, especially those fighting relegation such as , who are worried losing home advantage could adversely impact their survival attempts.

The Premier League yesterday confirmed plans to resume the season following the coronavirus outbreak, with games set to take place from June 17 onwards. To compensate for the lack of fans, all 92 remaining matches are set to be shown on television.