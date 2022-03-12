Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz was clattered by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as he scored the opening goal in Saturday's Premier League clash, with many believing he should've seen a red card for the action.

The Reds took the lead less than 20 minutes into the top-flight match as Diaz got onto the end of a lofted pass from Joel Matip to head into the net.

But just after the Colombia international got his head to the ball, goalkeeper Sanchez clashed with him and knocked him to the ground as he rushed out to try to close his opponent down.

Watch: Sanchez collides with Diaz (UK & US only)

Luis Diaz opens the scoring after an incredible pass from Joël Matip! 🔥



Despite being taken out by Robert Sánchez the Liverpool forward is ok to carry on 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vka83JoN2X — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2022 Here's the Luis Diaz goal which made it 1-0 for Liverpool.



💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning \\ #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/LL4DTTk1LD — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 12, 2022

What happened?

Despite Sanchez smashing into the 25-year-old, the goalkeeper was not punished for the incident.

The collision was reviewed by VAR but the officials decided not to take action.

The attacker needed medical attention following the hit but was able to continue playing.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville expressed his outrage on social media following the clash and tweeted: "If it’s an outfield player on an outfield player = red card.

"If it’s an outfield player on a GK = red card.

"GK on an outfield player = no red card."

Indeed, there was further disagreement about the decision on social media, with Sanchez seemingly being fortunate to stay on the pitch.

View from the Amex | Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones

"It looked a bad one at first glance, and the replays only confirmed it.

"Robert Sanchez is one very lucky boy. So is Luis Diaz, to be fair.

"The Liverpool man is lucky not to have picked up a serious injury from the Brighton goalkeeper’s reckless challenge.

"At least the Colombian had the sizeable consolation of a first Premier League goal to go with his bruise.

"Quite why Mike Dean, the referee, was not asked by Stuart Attwell, the VAR, to at least view the incident again on the pitchside monitor is anyone’s guess.

"Had Dean done so, it would have been hard to come to any other conclusion than it was a red card offence.

"It was high, dangerous, reckless and certainly worthy of dismissal. As it is, Liverpool have the lead, but Brighton - and Diaz - are fortunate that that is the extent of the damage done.

