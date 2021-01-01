Liverpool were the 'better team' against Man Utd but standards have slipped recently, admits Henderson

The Reds captain was "disappointed" that they couldn't take all three points in the top-of-the-table showdown at Anfield

Jordan Henderson felt were the "better team" against , but has admitted that his side have allowed their standards to slip in recent weeks.

Liverpool welcomed United to Anfield on Sunday knowing that they could return to the top of the Premier League standings with a victory.

However, confidence within the Reds' camp wasn't at its highest point after uninspired draws against and Newcastle and a dismal defeat away at , with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all struggling for form in the final third.

Unfortunately, the talismanic front three were quiet once again as Jurgen Klopp saw his team struggle to break down a well organised United outfit in a 0-0 draw. Liverpool had No.1 goalkeeper Alisson to thank for keeping them in the game late on as he made crucial point-blank saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Despite the fact Liverpool only managed three shots on target over the course of the 90 minutes, Henderson expressed his belief that they edged the contest overall and could even have walked away with all three points.

The midfielder did, however, concede that the defending champions have not been at their best of late, telling Sky Sports after the final whistle: "We are a little disappointed we haven't taken three points at home.

"I thought we did enough to win the game, especially first half.

"We had a lot of the ball we created chanced but just couldn't find back if then net

"Yes, they had one or two chances - they were dangerous on the counter - but overall I thought we were the better team to win the game.

"I would say the performance levels haven't been up to our standards in the past few weeks.

"We just showed that we have got to keep going, work hard and improving. We will not stop now."

Liverpool remain in third after their stalemate on Merseyside, three adrift of United and one behind second-placed Leicester, with another crucial home fixture against up next on Wednesday.

The Reds are currently in the middle of their worst home league offensive run since 2005, but will be expected to get back to winning ways against a Clarets outfit currently languishing down in 17th.