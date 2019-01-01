Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Champions League holders face their toughest pre-season test yet when they meet their manager's former club in Indiana

kick off their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign in earnest this week when they face outfit at Notre Dame Stadium in the first game of their tour of the USA.

The holders, having faced local opposition in the shape of Tranmere and Bradford back in the UK, have headed stateside for a clash with manager Jurgen Klopp's old team as they look to build upon last season's brilliant achievements.

The Reds went within a point of the Premier League title in one of the most hotly-contested domestic campaigns in memory, then swept aside all on the continent to emerge as European champions for the sixth time.

Lucien Favre's side will also be looking to build upon their 2018-19 efforts as they too finished as runners-up for their domestic championship, and will be relishing the chance to match their wits against the Merseyside outfit in Indiana.

Game Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund Date Saturday, July 20 / Friday, July 19 Time 1am BST / 8pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on TNT and will be available for streaming through B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream TNT B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on LFC TV and will be available for streaming through LFCTV GO.

UK TV channel Online stream LFC TV LFCTV GO

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Mignolet, Ojrzynski, Atherton Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Hoever, Lewis Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Kent, Jones, Wilson, Woodburn, Larouci Forwards Brewster, Origi, Duncan

Jurgen Klopp has named a 28-man party for his side's trip to the USA, peppered with first-teamers and academy talent.

He is however without the strike trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, all of whom have been on international duty in recent weeks.

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Eric Oelschlägel, Marwin Hitz Defenders Balerdi, Hummels, Guerreiro, Morey, Piszczek, Schulz, Toprak, Zagadou Midfielders Brandt, Larsen, Delaney, Gotze, Pherai, Raschl, Reus, Reyna, Sancho, Weigl, Witsel, Wolf Forwards Alcacer, Hazard, Philipp

Dortmund boss Lucien Favre will be able to call upon new signings such as Mats Hummels and Julien Brandt as he looks to topple the European champions in South Bend.

youngster Gio Reyna is among the ranks of new players too, with the teenager having joined the club with a view to only academy action.

Betting Odds

Liverpool are 13/10 favourites to take the win with bet365. Dortmund are meanwhile priced at 17/10 while a draw is available at 3/1.

Match Preview

Hot on the heels of their strongest season in the Premier League era to date, Liverpool will be looking to build on their achievements both at home and abroad in 2019-20, starting with a pre-season tour of the USA that kicks off against Borussia Dortmund.

After coming within a whisker of the Premier League title and picking up a sixth European crown with their Champions League success, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are flying high and determined to go one step further this season.

Games against Tranmere and Bradford are yet to really test the club, who remain mostly unchanged from the squad that prevailed last season, but their encounter with Lucien Favre's Bundesliga runners-up will give them a stern test in Indiana.

Klopp's achievements last season has since drawn speculation over his long-term future on Merseyside, but the German has assured that while he is in no rush to procure a new deal, he is not going anywhere, having fallen in love with the club.

"I will not leave before the contract is ending. That is my side. That is why a contract is important," he said.

"We have enough time to make decisions in that department. There is no need to do it now. Three years is really a bit early to be concerned. It is just a contract.

"The owners like what I do. I like what the owners are doing. I love the team, they are brilliant. Melwood is sensational. I'm looking forward to going to [the new training ground in] Kirkby and all these things. There is always a step forward."

Dortmund star Marco Reus certainly remains enamoured with the Reds honcho too, hailing him as a driving force behind his arrival at the Bundesliga club, whom Klopp led before he left for Liverpool.

Article continues below

"If Jurgen sits in front of you with his aura, with his aggressiveness, which he radiates even when speaking, with his size, then that is quite impressive," he stated. "Even the way he talks to you - this is rarely the case in professional business.

"He pulls you under his spell and will not let you go. I left the conversation with a fluttering heart. He was definitely one of the reasons why I signed for Dortmund."